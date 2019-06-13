One year after he was left off Atlanta’s postseason rotation, Julio Teheran has re-emerged as a reliable leader on a young staff.

Teheran’s roll of superb starts is a big reason the Braves are back in first place in the NL East.

Josh Donaldson drove in the tiebreaking run in Atlanta’s five-run fifth inning to win his rematch with Joe Musgrove, Teheran allowed only one earned run and the host Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-5, on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

The Braves have won seven straight to move into the division lead, 1 1⁄2 games ahead of idle Philadelphia. The Phillies and Braves open a three-game series on Friday night.

Teheran (5-4) opened the game with two walks and needed 27 pitches to survive the first inning. He recovered, lasting six innings while giving up only three hits. He has allowed no more than one earned run in his last eight starts.

“It was very evident to me that he was on a mission,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Twins 10, Mariners 5: Nelson Cruz homered and had three RBIs and utility infielder Ehire Adrianza’s hustle keyed a six-run sixth for host Minnesota.

Cruz, who played for the Mariners from 2015-18 before joining the Twins as a free agent, homered in the third and added a two-run single in the sixth when Adrianza helped key the rally.

Max Kepler led off with a walk. Adrianza then singled Kepler to third. Mariners righthander Brandon Brennan (2-6), on in relief, threw wildly past first trying to pick off Adrianza.

Kepler scored and Adrianza took second on the throwing error. Adrianza advanced on Brennan’s wild pitch and scored on a ground ball by Jason Castro with the infield in, sliding headfirst to beat second baseman Dee Gordon’s throw. Cruz and Kepler each drove in two runs with singles later in the inning.

Twins starter Michael Pineda, facing the team that signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 2005, limited Seattle to two hits in 5 2⁄3 innings and left the game with two on and a 1-0 lead. Ryan Harper (2-0) was the winner.

Seattle’s Mallex Smith extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the eighth.

Dodgers put Seager on IL

The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers have placed shortstop Corey Seager on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The move made Thursday is the result of Seager getting hurt in the ninth inning of a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

The Dodgers say he had an MRI that revealed a strain less severe than initially believed.

The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Seager, who had a season-high, nine-game hitting streak during which he was batting .459 with seven doubles, one home run and nine RBIs.

For the season, he’s batting .278 with 21 doubles, eight homers and 38 RBIs.

Seager missed most of last season after having Tommy John and left hip surgeries.

The Dodgers activated infielder Matt Beaty from the 10-day IL.