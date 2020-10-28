TODAY'S PAPER
World Series: Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled from Game 6 after testing positive for COVID-19

Justin Turner of the Dodgers reacts after striking out against the Rays during the first inning in Game 6 of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

By The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — Justin Turner was removed from the Dodgers’ World Series-clinching victory after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Turner was removed from Los Angeles' 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday night after registering Major League Baseball's first positive test in 59 days and wasn't immediately on the field as the Dodgers enjoyed the spoils of a title earned during a most unusual season.

The 35-year-old Turner, a staple in the Dodgers' lineup for seven of their eight consecutive NL West titles, returned to the field with his wife about an hour after the game and took photos with the World Series trophy. He got a hug from longtime teammate Clayton Kershaw and sat front-and-center for a team photo.

"Thanks to everyone reaching out!," Turner said on Twitter moments earlier. "I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA."

A late-blooming slugger who helped reshape the game by succeeding with an upper-cut swing, Turner is LA’s career leader with 12 postseason home runs, including a pair in this Series, in which he hit .364 and also played stellar defense.

MLB insulated postseason teams in neutral-site bubbles after traveling them across the country during a shortened 60-game season. Turner was the first player since the playoffs began to be flagged.

Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Turner's positive test moments after presenting the World Series trophy to Los Angeles — a jarring reminder of all that's been different in this season where the perennially favored Dodgers finally broke through.

