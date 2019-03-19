Kirk Nieuwenhuis, a former-Met most remembered for clocking three home runs in a game in July 2015, signed with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, the team announced Tuesday.

Nieuwenhuis played parts of six seasons in the Major Leagues, including 263 games with the Mets from 2012-2015. Nieuwenhuis last had big league action with the Brewers in 2016 and 2017 and spent last season in triple-A with the Mariners. He hit .214 with four home runs and 31 RBIs in 80 games last season.

“Putting the roster together with [new Ducks manager] Wally [Backman], he’s mentioned quite a few players that he thinks highly of and Kirk was at the top of his list,” Ducks president and general manager Michael Pfaff said. “He can play all three outfield positions, he’s got a strong arm in the outfield, is a left-handed hitter that can handle the bat, and is someone we targeted very early in the process of trying to put this roster together.”

Backman managed Nieuwenhuis in the Mets minor-league system at various points from 2012-2015.

“I am very excited to reunite with Kirk on Long Island,” said Backman in a news release. “It was a pleasure working together while I managed in the Mets organization, and he will certainly help bolster our lineup.”

Nieuwenhuis’ best stretch with the Mets came after they claimed him off waivers from the Angels in June of 2015. He hit .279 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 37 games, including becoming the first Met to hit three home runs in a single game at home. Niewenhuis played in four games during the Mets 2015 postseason run, including three World Series games. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in that stretch.

Nieuwenhuis will be part of the first Ducks team to play under the experimental playing rules that MLB and the Atlantic League agreed upon and announced earlier this offseason.

The rules, which will allow MLB to evaluate them for potential future implementation, include electronic plate umpire assistance in calling balls and strikes; requiring two infielders to be on each side of second base when the pitch is released (effectively eliminating shifts); a ban on non-pitching change mound visits except in the case of a medical issue; pitchers having to face a minimum of three batters or reach the end of the inning before exiting a game, unless they are injured; increasing the physical size of the bases from 15 to 18 inches square, and reducing the time between innings from 2:05 to 1:45, the league announced earlier this month.

Nieuwenheis is the 10th player added to the Ducks 2019 roster, which will fully take shape as the team approaches its April 26 opener. Fan-favorite and former Twin and Oriole Lew Ford will return, as well as top-of-the-rotation lefty Jake Fisher, pitcher and Mount Sinai-native Tyler Badamo, and the power-hitting David Washington.

“…I think we’re going to have the strongest roster we’ve ever had on an opening day in our history,” Pfaff said. “It being our 20th season and a landmark year with the Ducks, we think it’s appropriate to go out there and put our best possible roster out there.”