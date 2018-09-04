Pitcher Kyle McGowin, a Sag Harbor native, was called up by the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, the team announced.

The 26-year-old righthander, likely ticketed for the bullpen, had been lights-out for Triple-A Syracuse, sporting a 1.20 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 52.2 innings. He started for Syracuse on Monday, allowing one hit with five strikouts over five shutout innings. He led the Nationals' minor-league system with 152 strikeouts,and all of Minor League Baseball with a walks/inning pitched ratio of 0.90.

McGowin was born in Southampton and played high school ball at Pierson. He was drafted by the Angels out of Savannah State University in 2013 and spent four seasons in the Angels' system. He came to the Nationals in a December 2016 deal that sent Danny Espinosa to Los Angeles.