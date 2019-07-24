TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
SportsBaseball

Stroman start on deadline radars

Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman deliers against the

Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman deliers against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By The Associated Press By The Associated Press
Print

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

DEADLINE SHOWCASE

Contenders will be tuned into starts by Texas left-hander Mike Minor and Toronto righty Marcus Stroman as the July 31 trade deadline nears.

Stroman (6-10, 3.06) and the Blue Jays are set to play the Indians, who will pitch All-Star Game MVP Shane Bieber (9-3, 3.69). Stroman pitched seven scoreless innings against the Tigers in his previous start.

The free-falling Rangers have just about played their way out of contention for an AL wild card, and the 31-year-old could fetch a useful package of future pieces. Minor (8-5, 2.86) is set to face Seattle in a matinee.

GET THE RIGHT PRICE

 

David Price (7-3, 3.61) tries to get back on track as the Red Sox attempt to finish a three-game sweep in Tampa Bay. Price allowed six runs in four innings against Baltimore on Friday, his first appearance since reigniting a public spat with Hall of Famer and Red Sox TV analyst Dennis Eckersley. Price will oppose Rays right-hander Charlie Morton (11-3, 2.61), who is also coming off a tough outing against the Yankees. Morton pitched six scoreless innings against Boston in their previous matchup on April 27.

LA UPGRADE

The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to welcome the All-Star Game back to Dodger Stadium with a $100 million renovation of their landmark ballpark. The Dodgers unveiled the logo for next year's Midsummer Classic along with their latest modernization plans Tuesday for their 57-year-old home, the majors' third-oldest park. The primary addition will be a Centerfield Plaza area spanning nearly 2 acres behind the outfield fences that will include food, entertainment and a statue of Sandy Koufax, which will join a statue of Jackie Robinson already on the property.

BACKSTOP BACK

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is set to come off the injured list and start behind the plate for lefty Jon Lester in the afternoon series finale at San Francisco. Contreras has been sidelined by a sprained right foot. Lester (9-6, 3.87 ERA) is coming off a no-decision last Friday against the Padres in which he was tagged for 12 hits, matching the most he has allowed in his career. He is 5-1 with a 2.00 ERA in six career regular-season starts against the Giants.

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets broadcaster and former player Ron Darling looks Ron Darling feels 'fantastic' since return to booth
7/23/19: Didi Gregorius and Aaron Hicks give the Yankees rally for 14-12 win over Twins
Mike Tauchman #39 of the Yankees beats the Fill-in Tauchman adds offense to his good defense
Aaron Hicks #31 of the Yankees makes a Yankees outlast Twins in wild 10-inning slugfest
Robinson Cano of the Mets follows through on Robinson Cano homers three times as Mets top Padres
Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Like Mets' Alonso, Padres' Tatis Jr. a top rookie 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search