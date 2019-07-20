COOPERSTOWN, NY – No word on if Lee Smith will walk slowly to the podium during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday, now that he doesn’t have to worry about the groundskeepers getting overtime.

That’s right: Smith, who walked slow out of the Wrigley Field bullpen, only to throw very hard when he (finally) got to the mound, said he did it for fun. And because he knew the groundskeepers would get overtime if the day games extended past 4:30 p.m.

“It actually stemmed from my grounds crew buddies, because they got time-and-a-half at 4:30, so I always make sure it was 4:30 when I got in there,” Lee said Saturday, ahead of his Hall of Fame induction Sunday. “I let them work around the mound a little bit. I always give them a hard time. My buddy [Cubs groundskeeper] Rick Fuhs — Rick you know I sent both your girls through college with that walk, right?”

But it wasn’t all completely altruistic. Smith, who compiled 180 saves for the Cubs, the most in franchise history, knew that the game was fleeting, even then, when he was mowing down opposing batters. “I didn’t want to rush out there,” he said. “You don’t get a second chance, man.”

Stark honored

Jayson Stark is the 2019 recipient of the J.G. Taylor Spink Award, given by the Baseball Writer’s Association of America for contributions to baseball writing. Stark, currently of the Athletic, was best known for his work at ESPN as senior writer for ESPN.com.

“Preparation is the essence of what we do,” Stark said of one of his keys to success. “I’m a preparation freak.”

Bernie sings

Bernie Williams is scheduled to perform the national anthem ahead of Sunday’s ceremony in Cooperstown.