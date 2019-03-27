Lennon’s 10 things we’d like to see in 2019

1. Danny Farquhar returns to pitch in Yankee Stadium (or any other major-league mound) after battling his way back from last season’s ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage.

2. The average time of a nine-inning game drops under 2:50, which would make for the quickest pace since 2006, when it was 2:48. It was 3:00 last year.

3. Hitters figuring out how to beat the shift, before commissioner Rob Manfred decides to come up with a rule banning it.

4. Pete Alonso vs. Luke Voit slugging away for the $1 million prize in the Home Run Derby on July 8 in Cleveland.

5. Fewer “openers.” We know. Wishful thinking. But in our humble opinion, baseball is better with its traditional starter setup, and chopping up games this way is detrimental for the sport.

6. For Tom Seaver to finally get that long deserved and long overdue statute outside Citi Field, hopefully on the same June weekend the ’69 Miracle Mets are honored.

7. Less chatter about the supposedly looming work stoppage when this CBA expires. Don’t worry. It ain’t happening.

8. Shorter commercial breaks. Oh, right. That’s going to happen, as local broadcasts will shrink their ad breaks from 2:05 to 2:00 and national broadcasts go from 2:25 to 2:00. Sometimes wishes do come true.

9. Manny Machado doesn’t run hard on an infield grounder. And someone in San Diego caring.

10. Bartolo Colon, who turns 46 in May, pitching again for any team, anywhere.