TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
SportsBaseball

Lennon’s 10 things we’d like to see in 2019

Bartolo Colon.

Bartolo Colon.

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com
Print

1. Danny Farquhar returns to pitch in Yankee Stadium (or any other major-league mound) after battling his way back from last season’s ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage.

2. The average time of a nine-inning game drops under 2:50, which would make for the quickest pace since 2006, when it was 2:48. It was 3:00 last year.

3. Hitters figuring out how to beat the shift, before commissioner Rob Manfred decides to come up with a rule banning it.

4. Pete Alonso vs. Luke Voit slugging away for the $1 million prize in the Home Run Derby on July 8 in Cleveland.

5. Fewer “openers.” We know. Wishful thinking. But in our humble opinion, baseball is better with its traditional starter setup, and chopping up games this way is detrimental for the sport.

6. For Tom Seaver to finally get that long deserved and long overdue statute outside Citi Field, hopefully on the same June weekend the ’69 Miracle Mets are honored.

7. Less chatter about the supposedly looming work stoppage when this CBA expires. Don’t worry. It ain’t happening.

8. Shorter commercial breaks. Oh, right. That’s going to happen, as local broadcasts will shrink their ad breaks from 2:05 to 2:00 and national broadcasts go from 2:25 to 2:00. Sometimes wishes do come true.

9. Manny Machado doesn’t run hard on an infield grounder. And someone in San Diego caring.

10. Bartolo Colon, who turns 46 in May, pitching again for any team, anywhere.

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki during spring training workouts Five issues facing the Yankees as 2019 season begins
Mets infielder Amed Rosario during a spring training Sizing up the 2019 Mets
An illustration of Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. What can Jacob deGrom do for an encore this season?
Adnan Virk, left, and Roger Clemens speak during Clemens on HOF voting: 'I have no control over it'
The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton rounds the bases after Memorable Opening Day moments in baseball history
Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd limps to the Isles' Ladd to miss four to five months with torn ACL