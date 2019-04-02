TODAY'S PAPER
Ex-Met Lenny Dykstra pleads guilty in New Jersey to renting rooms without permission

The case is the latest in a series of legal issues for Dykstra, who has served prison time on charges including bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.

Former baseball player Lenny Dykstra sits during his

Former baseball player Lenny Dykstra sits during his sentencing for grand theft auto in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 2012. Photo Credit: AP/Nick Ut

By The Associated Press
Print

LINDEN, N.J. — Former baseball star Lenny Dykstra has pleaded guilty to illegally renting out rooms in a New Jersey house owned by his corporation.

Dykstra admitted in municipal court Tuesday to violating city housing codes in Linden by running a rooming house without permission. NJ.com reports the former Met and Phillie pleaded on behalf of his company Titan Equity Group.

NJ.com said as part of the plea deal Dykstra will pay about $3,000 in fines. He paid $100 Tuesday. Dykstra also agreed to make monthly payments of $100.

The case is the latest in a series of legal issues for Dykstra, who has served prison time on charges including bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.
Dykstra said, “I’ve got bigger fish to fry,” while leaving the courtroom.

By The Associated Press

