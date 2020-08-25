TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Lucas Giolito tosses no-hitter as White Sox top Pirates

White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito reacts with

White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito reacts with catcher James McCann after closing out a no-hitter against the Pirates on Tuesday in Chicago. Credit: AP/Matt Marton

By The Associated Press
Print

CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0 Tuesday night.

With the seats at Guaranteed Rate Field empty, the hollers of his teammates echoed around the ballpark after right fielder Adam Engel caught Erik Gonzalez’s slicing drive toward the line for the final out.

An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito (3-2) matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit.

Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito’s way of perfection. The right-hander threw 101 pitches and made quick work of the Pirates -- Pittsburgh came into the game batting just .229 this season and has the worst record in the majors.

Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history and first since Philip Humber threw a perfect game at Seattle in 2012. This was the seventh time the Pirates have been held hitless, previously by Washington’s Max Scherzer in 2015.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Mets starting pitcher Rick Porcello reacts during the Mets blanked by Marlins in first game of doubleheader
Jacob deGrom, shown here Aug. 17 in Miami, Lennon: Mets' safe plan for deGrom means he'll miss Subway Series
Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks to the dugout Yankees-Braves rained out, will play doubleheader Wednesday
Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ, who has a Happ questions why his start is pushed to Saturday
Jets' Chris Hogan makes a catch during practice Jets' wide receiver depth chart not too deep right now
Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Barry Trotz 'didn't care for' Isles' Game 1 performance
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search