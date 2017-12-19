TODAY'S PAPER
Baseball

Last of 3 women to play baseball in Negro Leagues dies at 82

By The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. - (AP) -- Mamie "Peanut" Johnson, one of three women to play baseball in the Negro Leagues, has died at 82.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said Johnson died Tuesday. In announcing her death, Kendrick said, "She was truly a pioneer."

The State of Columbia reports the Ridgeway, South Carolina, native was rejected at age 17 from trying out for the all-white All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. She was recruited in 1953 by the Indianapolis Clowns, the team which featured Hank Aaron before he went on to Major League Baseball.

In three seasons as a pitcher with the Clowns, Johnson posted a 33-8 record as well as a .270 batting average.

During the offseasons, Johnson attended New York University and received a nursing degree from North Carolina A&T State University. When her career ended, she raised her son and worked in nursing for 30 years.

