TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseball

Rob Manfred in no rush to implement the DH in National League

Union chief Tony Clark said earlier in the day that the issue was gaining momentum among players.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 21, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com
Print

WASHINGTON — It looks like the DH-haters can rest easy for now.

Commissioner Rob Manfred apparently is in no hurry to eliminate pitchers from hitting, and reinforced that idea Tuesday afternoon in speaking to BBWAA members. That came as a rebuttal to union chief Tony Clark, who said moments earlier that the universal DH was “gaining momentum” among the players.

“I think since I became involved — and this may give too much credit to my deal-making ability — I could have made a deal with the MLBPA on extending the DH to the National League,” said Manfred, who has been negotiating CBAs since 2002. “I think that’s been a pretty consistent position with the players since 1987, so I don’t think there’s a real headline there.”

“I think the most likely outcome at this point remains status quo. I think one of the things we need to think about, extinction is a bad word, right? It’s a harsh word. It’s a very final word. If you get rid of the DH in the National League, there is a brand of baseball — the non-DH brand — is done. Not played anywhere that’s meaningful any longer. I think there’s going to be hesitation with respect to that.”

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com

New York Sports

Will Weaver during NBA Media Day at the Will Weaver named head coach of Long Island Nets
Fans hang out in the Citi Pavilion before A night in Citi Pavilion at Citi Field
Aaron Judge of the Yankees and the American Aaron Judge’s HR Derby win last year still talk of town
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom smiles in the DeGrom’s agent wants contract extension or trade
Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. reacts against the Tim Hardaway Jr.: Lowest point to top of game
Jacob deGrom's agent is demanding a trade Lennon: Little leverage now for deGrom’s agent