MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses attendance decline

According to USA Today, there are 12 teams that averaged fewer fans in March and April compared with last season.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks at the baseball owners meeting in Atlanta on Nov. 15, 2018.  Photo Credit: AP/Paul Newberry

With reports that attendance is down again this season in baseball, commissioner Rob Manfred admitted that getting people out to the games is a challenge.

"It’s a changing world out there," Manfred said at the Associated Press Sports Editors commissioners meetings in Manhattan on Thursday. "Across sports, live [events] is something that generationally is a little different. We need to work really hard on making that live product, which is a different product than turning on the TV, as appealing as possible. I think clubs are investing and experimenting in different ways that over time will pay dividends in appealing to younger people."

According to USA Today, there are 12 teams that averaged fewer fans in March and April compared with last season. The Toronto Blue Jays have seen a 33 percent decrease in attendance.

"We have 18 clubs that are either flat or up," Manfred said. "The Phillies have been a great story for us. I try to look at all of our metrics. Our local TV ratings are up, engagement on our digital products is up significantly."

