A person with knowledge of the deal says the Baltimore Orioles have traded All-Star shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not yet been announced.

Machado, a power-hitter with extraordinary fielding skills, greatly improves the Dodgers’ chances of reaching the World Series for a second consecutive year. He led Baltimore in batting average (.315), home runs (24) and RBIs (65).