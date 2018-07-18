TODAY'S PAPER
Manny Machado traded to Dodgers from Orioles, AP source says

The Orioles' Manny Machado throws to first base

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Baltimore Orioles have traded All-Star shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not yet been announced.

Machado, a power-hitter with extraordinary fielding skills, greatly improves the Dodgers’ chances of reaching the World Series for a second consecutive year. He led Baltimore in batting average (.315), home runs (24) and RBIs (65).

