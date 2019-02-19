Manny Machado won’t be coming to the Bronx to join the Yankees, and he won’t be tormenting the Mets in the NL East.

Machado, one of the prizes of this year’s free agent class, has reportedly agreed to a 10-year, $300-million deal with the San Diego Padres. Machado can opt out after five years and become a free agent again, according to reports.

Machado’s deal, if completed, would be the second-largest in baseball history behind Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million, 13-year deal signed with the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2015 season.

Speaking at spring training in Peoria, Arizona, Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler said: “We do not have a deal with any free agent player. We are continuing discussions, and that’s all we have to say.”

Teams draw a distinction between an agreement subject to a physical and a finalized deal.

The 26-year-old shortstop/third baseman batted .297 with 37 home runs and a career-high 107 RBIs for the Orioles and Dodgers last season. The four-time All-Star is a .282 career hitter with 175 home runs in his seven-year career.

Machado’s first free agency visit was with the White Sox on Dec. 17. He then visited with the Yankees on Dec. 19, spending 90 minutes meeting with general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone at Yankee Stadium. Machado and his wife reportedly had dinner in Manhattan with a Yankees contingent later that day. He was at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Dec. 20 to visit with the Phillies.

The White Sox appeared to have serious interest in signing Machado. They traded for Machado’s brother-in-law, first baseman Yonder Alonso, in December and signed free agent outfielder Jon Jay, who is a close friend of Machado’s, earlier this month.

“I’m wearing my shades so you can’t see the shock in my eyes," White Sox GM Kenny Williams said Wednesday when asked by reporters about the Machado-Padres reports.

Machado spent about four hours visiting the Phillies, according to MLB.com. As he left the ballpark that day, Machado said the meeting was “pretty awesome. I learned a lot about the organization.”

It’s uncertain how serious the Yankees were about signing Machado. Reports said the Yankees never made a contract offer to Machado. The Yankees seemed to move on from Machado in January, agreeing to deals with veteran shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and Gold Glove second baseman and two-time All-Star D.J. LeMathieu, a .298 career hitter who has played all four infield positions during his career.

Indications throughout the offseason had been that Yankees general managing partner Hal Steinbrenner wasn’t keen on making the kind of commitment Machado got from San Diego.

Yankees president Randy Levine said in December that Steinbrenner would prefer to stay under the luxury tax -- which in 2018 was $197 million but goes to $206 million this season – to avoid paying the penalty. Levine, however, added that the willingness to stay under the luxury tax was not absolute.

The Yankees also had concerns about comments Machado made during the postseason when he said he’s not “Johnny Hustle.” Steinbrenner said Machado would have to explain his comments.

“If it’s a $300-million guy, or a $10-million guy, clearly those comments are troubling,” Steinbrenner said at the owners meeting in Atlanta in November. “But that’s really Cashman’s job — if we’re interested in any player — to sit down with them face to face, and the agent, and ask them, ‘Where did this come from?’ ”

Machado attempted to walk back his comments in an interview with MLB.com on Nov. 21.

“When I was asked that question, I was definitely on the defensive, and I was wrong to answer it the way that I did, because looking back, it doesn’t come across how I meant it,” he said. “For me, I was trying to talk about how I’m not the guy who is eye wash. There’s a difference between fake hustle for show and being someone who tries hard to win. I’ve always been the guy who does whatever he can to win for his team.”

San Diego is making a stunning move early in spring training for the second straight year after reaching a $144 million, seven-year contract last February with first baseman Eric Hosmer. The Padres, who have been rebuilding with prospects, have not had a winning season since 2010, and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2006 and have never won the World Series.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was asked about Machado and Bryce Harper at a news conference earlier this month to introduce infielder Jed Lowrie, who was signed in free agency.

“We’ll never rule out looking at great players, and if we can find a way to make deals happen, we’ll be creative with it, but I think from a fit standpoint, both in the outfield and in the infield, I think we’re at a pretty great position,” Van Wagenen said.