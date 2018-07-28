Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Miles Mikolas (11-3) pitched six strong innings and the host St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs, 6-2, Saturday in front of a season-high crowd of 47,514 at Busch Stadium.

“It was an at-bat where I wanted to put the ball in play,” Ozuna said. “That’s a tough at-bat where you can strike out right there but I was able to put the ball in play and drove everyone in. It was one of my better [at-bats]. I’m getting my feeling back. Sometimes I do too much.”

The Cardinals improved to 9-6 this season against the NL Central-leading Cubs. Chicago has lost four of six overall.

Ozuna hit his second grand slam this season and the fifth of his career. Ozuna had three hits and is 5-for-8 since dropping from cleanup to the fifth spot in the Cardinals lineup.

Jose Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk from Jose Quintana (9-7) and Ozuna followed with his 11th home run. Yairo Munoz added an RBI double.

The last time the Cardinals scored six runs in the opening inning was eight years to the day, on July 28, 2010, against the Mets.

Quintana needed 33 pitches to record his first out and 51 pitches to get through the first. The six runs were the most Quintana has allowed in the first inning this season — he had given up just four earned runs in the first inning through 19 starts.

Tigers 2, Indians 1: JaCoby Jones’ go-ahead, two-run homer in the third inning led host Detroit.

Blaine Hardy (4-3) gave up a run over five innings. Three relivers combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief. Shane Greene retired the side in order in the ninth for his 21st save.

Brewers get Moustakas

The Milwaukee Brewers found the lefthanded power hitter they sought, acquiring third baseman Mike Moustakas on Friday from the Kansas City Royals to complete a second significant trade in two days as the club makes a push for its first playoff appearance since 2011.

The Brewers sent outfielder Brett Phillips and pitcher Jorge Lopez to the Royals, who are in last place in the AL Central.

Milwaukee announced the trade after beating the San Francisco Giants, 3-1. Reliever Joakim Soria, who was acquired Thursday from the Chicago White Sox, made his Brewers debut by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.

Moustakas, 29, will be reunited with former World Series champion teammate Lorenzo Cain on the Brewers. Moustakas was hitting .249 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs for the Royals.