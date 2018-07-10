Russell Martin’s sharp single in Toronto’s five-run eighth drove in the go-ahead run, Marcus Stroman pitched seven strong innings, and the visiting Blue Jays beat Atlanta, 6-2, on Tuesday night to knock the Braves out of first place.

The Braves, who have lost six of their last seven, fell to second in the NL East after beginning the day tied with Philadelphia for the lead. The Phillies beat the Mets 7-3. Atlanta held at least a share of first since May 30.

Toronto was limited to three hits through seven innings by Julio Teheran and Jesse Biddle, and the game was tied at 1. The Blue Jays broke out with five hits off A.J. Minter (3-2) and Shane Carle in the eighth.

Aledmys Diaz doubled in two runs before scoring on a double by Devon Travis. Kevin Pillar had a run-scoring single in the big inning, which opened with a fielding error by Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson on Yangervis Solarte’s grounder.

Teheran stranded two baserunners in each of the first two innings before giving up Justin Smoak’s 13th homer with one out in the third.

Stroman gave up one run and six hits with two walks in seven innings for his second win in Atlanta in two seasons. He threw 5 2⁄3 scoreless innings and hit his first career homer in a 9-0 win over the Braves on May 18, 2017. He singled in his first at-bat on Tuesday night.

Toronto protected the 1-0 lead until the sixth. Kurt Suzuki’s single off Stroman (2-6) drove in Ozzie Albies, who opened the inning with a bunt single.

Reds 7. Indians 4: Joey Votto hit a go-ahead three-run double during a seven-run ninth inning and the host Cleveland bullpen wasted a gem from Trevor Bauer.

Indians closer Cody Allen (2-4) allowed six runs after getting two outs in the ninth, the last three charged on Votto’s sharp hit to right off Dan Otero. Adam Duvall also doubled in two in the ninth, while Jose Peraza and Eugenio Suarez each hit an RBI single. Cincinnati had seven straight batters reach with two outs, and the inning didn’t end until Scooter Gennett ran into the third out at third base on Suarez’s single.

Cleveland’s bullpen entered Tuesday with a 5.13 ERA, better only than the Rockies (5.28) and Royals (5.35).

Bauer was brilliant, striking out 12 in eight scoreless innings in his first appearance since being named to the All-Star team for the first time. The right-hander allowed three singles, walked one and didn’t allow a hit until Jesse Winker hit a one-out single in the fifth.

Red Sox 8, Rangers 4: Andrew Benintendi bolstered his All-Star credentials with a pair of doubles and two RBIs in his final game before fan votes are tallied, and host Boston extended its winning streak to eight.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a pair of RBI doubles and Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run triple as the Red Sox scored five runs in the third and won for the 15th time in 18 games.

Matt Barnes (3-2) got the win with one inning of relief, striking out the side in the seventh after Texas pulled within 6-4 with two runs in the sixth. He was the fourth of five relievers the Red Sox rode to another victory and improve on the best record in the majors.

Rougned Odor homered and Joey Gallo hit a two-run double for the Rangers, who have lost four of five.

Rays 5, Tigers 2: Wilson Ramos hit a three-run homer and five pitchers combined on a five-hitter for host Tampa Bay.

The Rays (47-44) moved three games above .500 for the first time since Aug. 6 last year after posting their 13th win in the last 14 home games.

Tampa Bay lost its bid for a third shutout in four games when the Tigers scored twice in the ninth. After blanking the Mets on Saturday and Sunday, the Rays outslugged the Tigers 10-9 in 10 innings Monday night.

Ramos, elected to start at catcher for the American League in next week’s All-Star Game, keyed a five-run third inning when he connected off Matthew Boyd (4-8) for his 14th homer. That tied John Flaherty (1999) for the most in a season by a Tampa Bay catcher.

In the final year of his contract and expected to be dealt before the July 31 trade deadline, Ramos has five homers and 15 RBIs in his last 12 games.