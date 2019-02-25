TAMPA, Fla. -- The “Stro Show” premiered Monday at Steinbrenner Field, only this time, Marcus Stroman wasn’t the main attraction in his first Grapefruit League start.

Stroman, who earned plenty of attention earlier this month in airing frustration over his contract situation, played more of a supporting role against the Yankees. He served up a home run to former Blue Jays teammate Troy Tulowitzki -- a close friend -- with only his second pitch, a 93-mph sinker that caught too much of the strike zone.

“That’s my guy,” Stroman said, smiling. “It’s not going to happen in-season, I promise you that.”

Stroman knows all about the grueling rehab Tulowitzki put in with the Blue Jays because he spent much of last season dealing with his own physical issues, from lingering shoulder trouble to a nagging blister on his pitching hand. The two became close during his time in Toronto -- Stroman said they still text and talk frequently -- and that’s why he was more thrilled for Tulowitzki than irritated by the home run.

“I can’t tell you how much work he’s put in to get back to healthy,” Stroman said. “I kind’ve been with him through a lot of that process, and to see the tedious, long days, to see the grind, to see him go through it, is pretty tough. So I couldn’t be more ecstatic or more happy for someone than him because I’ve learned so much about the game of baseball and so much about life from that man. I’m forever grateful for him.”

The former Patchogue-Medford High School star is anxious to put last year behind him, after injuries contributed to a 4-9 finish with a 5.54 ERA. It’s possible that annoyance carried over to some degree when Stroman showed up at camp and expressed his anger with the Blue Jays for not talking seriously with him about a contract extension -- a claim the team has disputed.

Returning to the mound Monday, however, seemed to smooth over any hard feelings, as he was more interested in getting back to business. Stroman allowed a pair of homers in his two-inning stint, the second to third-string catcher Kyle Higashioka, but wasn’t concerned with results in his Grapefruit debut.

“I’m back to not having to think about anything,” Stroman said. “Not having to think about not throwing a certain pitch because I know I don’t have it in there, or I know that I can’t get extension on a certain pitch. I’m back to doing whatever I want, when I want to do it, and I can’t put into words how great that feels.

“My shoulder feels great. I haven’t felt like this since 2017. Last year was a battle, so just to be able to go out there knowing that I have my entire arsenal and repertoire in the tank, it’s going to be a fun year.”

Stroman placed eighth in the Cy Young vote in 2017 after he went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA, and that remains the benchmark for him. As long as he’s healthy now, there’s no reason to doubt Stroman, who has the ability -- and the confidence to match.

“I’ve spent a lot of hours in the weight room,” Stroman said. “I’m strong. I’m really strong right now. And like I said, it’s just more of being gradual, but once we get into the season, I’m going to be special this year. I promise.”