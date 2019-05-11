Marcus Stroman expects to be all smiles Sunday when his mom throws the ceremonial first pitch before the Blue Jays’ Mother’s Day game against the White Sox in Toronto. Saturday, not so much.

The Patchogue-Medford High School product reacted angrily when manager Charlie Montoyo replaced him in yet another game in which he received little run support, and the Jays lost to Chicago and former Yankee Ivan Nova, 7-2.

Stroman (1-6) exchanged words with Montoyo and pitching coach Pete Walker after he was replaced by Derek Law with runners at the corners in the seventh.

“That wasn’t a disagreement. That was just me upset [about] coming out,” Stroman said. “I was just frustrated, I wanted to stay in the game. I don’t think there’s anything wrong that.”

Stroman said his conversation with Montoyo ended with a question about his mother, Adlin Auffant of Medford.

“I’m going to teach her some things today after the game,” Stroman said. “Hopefully, she delivers a strike.”

Montoyo insisted he had no problem with Stroman’s reaction or his pitcher’s competitive nature.

“Honestly, I really appreciate when guys get upset, like they don’t want to come out of the game,” Toronto’s first-year manager said. “I don’t want people to be happy when I take them out.”

Stroman allowed four runs — three earned — and eight hits in 6 1⁄3 innings. He has lost three straight starts and has a losing record despite a 3.12 ERA.

Stroman was later seen holding a calmer discussion with Montoyo and Walker.

“We cleared it up right after the inning,” Stroman said. “Nobody is even slightly upset.”

Stroman also waited on the top step of the dugout to greet Law after he escaped the jam, allowing one run to score.

Stroman has received only eight runs of support in nine appearances, and Toronto has failed to score while he was on the mound in six of those outings, including the last three.

“Every little thing that he does seems bigger because there’s no runs on the board when he’s pitching,” Montoyo said.

Nova (2-3) allowed one run and five hits in six-plus innings to win his second straight start.

Chicago’s James McCann matched his career high with four hits. He singled in the second and seventh innings, and doubled in the eighth and ninth. He raised his average to .376 in 91 plate appearances.

Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-2 with two walks in his first multihit game. His first-inning single had a 118.9 mph exit velocity, the second hardest-hit ball in the majors this season behind a 120.6 mph drive by the Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton on March 28.

Yolmer Sanchez hit an opposite-field homer to left in the third, and Yoan Moncada added an RBI single later in the inning.

Nick Delmonico chased Stroman with an RBI single in the seventh. Sanchez bunted in a run against Law for a 4-0 lead.