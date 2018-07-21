Blue Jays righthander Marcus Stroman gave up hits to the first three Baltimore batters Saturday.

The Orioles got just two more hits the rest of the afternoon.

Stroman pitched seven sharp innings for his second win in three starts and host Toronto beat Baltimore, 4-1, for its sixth straight victory over the struggling Orioles.

“He started working both sides of the plate with his sinker and I think that threw them off a little bit, especially late in counts,” Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile said. “Overall it was just kind of vintage Stroman.”

Baltimore righthander Alex Cobb picked up his major league-worst 13th loss. The Orioles dropped to 1-8 against Toronto this season.

Stroman (3-7) allowed one run and five hits. He threw a season-high 107 pitches, the first time this season he has topped 100. Stroman is 3-2 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts since returning from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss more than a month. He went 0-5 in seven starts before the injury.

“I know I didn’t have the first half I wanted but I’ve always been someone who prides myself on the second half and finishing strong,” Stroman said. “That’s something I’ll look to continue to do this year.”

In the fourth, Randal Grichuk had an RBI double, a second run scored on Aledmys Diaz’s double play grounder, and Maile capped the rally with an RBI single.

Tigers 5, Red Sox 0: Jose Iglesias homered and drove in four runs, and Mike Fiers pitched impressively into the seventh inning for host Detroit.

The major league-leading Red Sox lost for just the second time in 15 games, and their AL East lead over the Yankees slipped to 4 1⁄2 games.

Fiers (7-6) worked his first scoreless outing since his Tigers debut April 8, when he beat the White Sox 1-0 for Detroit’s only other shutout this season. This time, he allowed seven hits and three walks in 6 1⁄3 innings, striking out six.

Cubs 7, Cardinals 2: Tyler Chatwood got Paul DeJong to bounce right back to him for a 1-2-3 double play, a key moment in host Chicago’s victory in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Chatwood (4-5) issued two of his six walks, hit Yadier Molina and threw two balls to DeJong before the double play.

The Cubs then grabbed the lead with three straight singles in the bottom of the fifth. Javier Baez chased Luke Weaver (5-9) with his liner into rightfield, and Kyle Schwarber made it a 3-1 with a sacrifice fly off Mike Mayers.

Marlins 3, Rays 2: Rookie Pablo Lopez (2-1) gave up three hits in six innings, and Cameron Maybin homered for visiting Miami.

Martinez goes on DL

The St. Louis Cardinals placed righthander Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list before Saturday’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs.

Martinez, who has dropped his last two starts, has a right oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Friday, a day after Martinez struggled through five innings in a 9-6 loss to the Cubs.