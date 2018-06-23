Chris Davis is feeling “calm and easy” at the plate.

His big swings are making the Baltimore Orioles feel like winners again.

One day after hitting a drought-breaking homer, Davis belted a three-run double and Mark Trumbo hit a first-inning grand slam to power the Orioles to a 7-5 win over the Braves on Saturday in Atlanta.

Davis worked on his swing for almost two weeks before returning to the lineup on Friday with his first homer since May 9, and he added more momentum to his renewed confidence with his big fifth-inning double high off the right-center wall.

“I feel a lot better,” Davis said. “I feel like I’m getting there. I’m starting to get that calm and easy feel, seeing the ball a little bit better and putting some good swings on the ball.”

Dylan Bundy (6-7) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 1⁄3 innings while improving to 3-0 in June. One day after allowing four runs and recording only one out, Zach Britton pitched around a one-out walk to Johan Camargo in the ninth to earn his first save.

The last-place Orioles have won four of six.

NL East-leading Atlanta dropped its third consecutive game. Julio Teheran (5-5) allowed a season-high seven runs in 4 2⁄3 innings.

Reds 11, Cubs 2: Anthony DeSclafani hit the first grand slam by a Cincinnati pitcher in 59 years, helping the host Reds to their sixth consecutive victory.

It was Cincinnati’s third slam in five days and major league-leading seventh of the season, two short of the record set in 2002. Jesse Winker hit one in the series opener against Chicago on Thursday night.

The last Reds pitcher to hit a grand slam was Bob Purkey against the Cubs on Aug. 1, 1959.

Tucker Barnhart and Joey Votto also went deep in front of a crowd of 36,818, Cincinnati’s largest since opening day. Votto hit a three-run shot off backup catcher Chris Gimenez in the eighth.

The Reds matched their longest win streak of the season and won a third straight game against the Cubs for the first time since winning five in a row in 2014.

Cardinals 3, Brewers 2: Yadier Molina homered twice to back a strong start by Miles Mikolas and lift visiting St. Louis.

Mikolas (8-2) allowed three hits and two runs in 6 2⁄3 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Bud Norris earned his 14th save with a scoreless ninth.

D-backs 7, Pirates 2: Zack Greinke pitched six scoreless innings, staying in through two rain delays, and visiting Arizona got its third consecutive win.

Paul Goldschmidt homered for NL West-leading Arizona, and David Peralta drove in two runs. Goldschmidt also walked twice and scored three times.

Greinke (7-5) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked none. He also doubled and scored on Jon Jay’s double in the fourth.

Marlins 6, Rockies 2: J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam during a five-run seventh inning for visiting Miami.

Rookie Trevor Richards (2-4) gave up one run and three hits in six innings, striking out eight. He also singled for his first hit in the majors.

Giants 5, Padres 3: Two days after returning from the paternity list, Brandon Crawford’s sleep pattern is slowly getting back to normal. His swing is looking smooth, too, as he doubled twice, tripled and drove in three runs for host San Francisco.

The breakout game came less than a week after Crawford’s wife gave birth to the couple’s fourth child, son Bryson.

Crawford went into the game mired in an 0-for-18 funk. He walked in the second inning, hit a triple off Matt Strahm in the fourth and doubled in a pair of runs off Adam Cimber (3-4) in the sixth. Crawford also doubled and scored in the eighth.

A’s 7, White Sox 6: Pinch-hitter Nick Martini drove in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning with full-count single up the middle as visiting Oakland came back from an early five-run deficit.

Martini, recalled from Triple-A before the game, battled through the eight-pitch at-bat and lined his first major league hit off Juan Minaya (0-2) with two outs to center to score Stephen Piscotty from second. Piscotty reached on a double when rightfielder Avisail Garcia lost his routine fly in the sun.

Martini is from Crystal Lake, Illinois, a Chicago suburb about 45 miles northwest of Guaranteed Rate Field.

Piscotty launched a two-run drive and Matt Olson hit a solo shot as the A’s homered in their 24th consecutive road game, tying a modern day record set by Baltimore in 1996. Olson’s homer was his 17th and third in four games.

Rangers 9, Twins 6: Adrian Beltre and Robinson Chirinos homered to help Yovani Gallardo win for the first time since last July as visiting Texas won its seventh straight.

Beltre led off the second inning by beating out a ground ball to shortstop, no easy feat for a 39-year-old who has spent almost a month on the disabled list this year with a strained left hamstring. The infield single led to a six-run rally to help the Rangers overcome an early 2-0 deficit.