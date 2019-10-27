WASHINGTON – In a city known for October surprises, Dave Martinez dropped one unrelated to politics before Game 5 of the World Series.

And it was a bombshell.

The Nationals manager disclosed that Max Scherzer, his scheduled starter for a critical fifth game against the Astros with the series tied at two games apiece, had been scratched because of spasms in his back and neck.

Martinez said the righthander, who grinded his way through five innings of a Game 1 victory over Gerrit Cole, would remain on the World Series roster for now.

Martinez said Scherzer texted him earlier in the day Sunday to say he would not be able to pitch. He hopes Scherzer will be available for Game 6 on Tuesday or, if necessary, Game 7 in Houston.

Righthander Joe Ross, who pitched two scoreless innings in the Nationals' 4-1 loss in Game 3, was tabbed to start in Scherzer’s place Sunday night against Cole. Martinez said Anibal Sanchez, who allowed four runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings in Game 3, would be available out of the bullpen, a unit overall that is not especially strong and suddenly very much will be in the spotlight.

Scherzer had two stints on the injured list this season because of back issues. The 35-year-old’s most recent stint started July 29, when he was placed on the IL with what the club called a “mild rhomboid strain” in his back.

Though Scherzer wasn’t quite as good in 2019 as in many of his past years, the three-time Cy Young Award winner still went 11-7 with a 2.92 ERA, striking out 243 batters in 172 1⁄3 innings.

“If you all know Max, obviously he pitched with a broken nose, he's been hurt before, he's gotten through things,” Martinez said. “When he comes in and says he's hurt this bad, he's hurt. And I can tell you now he's very upset. He wants to be out there with his teammates. But hopefully we can get him back here for either Game 6 or 7.”