TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Mets vs. Yankees exhibition at Citi Field

Print

The Mets and Yankees meet in an exhibition matchup on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Citi Field.

The New York Mets' Special Assistant to the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Mets special assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya in a sea of fan cardboard cutouts an exhibition game at Citi Field on Saturday July 18, 2020.

The New York Mets' starting pitcher Rick Porcello
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Mets starting pitcher Rick Porcello #2 throws in the top of the first inning against the Yankees in an exhibition game at Citi Field on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The New York Yankees' starting pitcher Michael King
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees starting pitcher Michael King throws in the first inning against the Mets in the bottom of the first inning in an exhibition game at Citi Field on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

New York Yankees' 3B Gio Urshela #29 making
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela #29 throws to first in the second inning in an exhibition game at Citi Field on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

New York Yankees' 3B Gio Urshela #29 making
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela #29 throws to first in the second inning in an exhibition game at Citi Field on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The New York Mets' SS Amed Rosario #1
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario tags out Yankees' Gleyber Torres in the first inning in an exhibition game at Citi Field on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The New York Mets' SS Amed Rosario #1
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Yankees' Mike Tauchman steals second in front of Mets shortstop Amed Rosario in the top of the first inning in an exhibition game at Citi Field on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The Mets face the Yankees in an exhibition
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Mets face the Yankees in an exhibition game at Citi Field on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in front of a crowd of cardboard cutouts.

The New York Mets' Special Assistant to the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Mets special assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya in a sea of fan cardboard cutouts an exhibition game at Citi Field on Saturday July 18, 2020.

The New York Mets have card board photos
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Mets face the Yankees in an exhibition game at Citi Field on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in front of a crowd of cardboard cutouts.

The New York Mets' Special Assistant to the
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Mets special assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya (left) and GM Brodie Van Wagenen (center) in a sea of fan cardboard cutouts an exhibition game at Citi Field on Saturday July 18, 2020.

The New York Mets have card board photos
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Mets face the Yankees in an exhibition game at Citi Field on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in front of a crowd of cardboard cutouts.

New York Sports

Robinson Cano #24 of the Mets bats during Cano gets first hacks at No. 3 spot in lineup
The Mets face the Yankees in an exhibition Lennon: Mets-Yanks like we've never seen it before
Domingo German #55 of the Yankees stands on German apologizes for post that indicated he's leaving MLB
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario during a workout at Mets' Rosario puts renewed emphasis on stealing bases
Nets interim coach Jacque Vaughn gestures during a Vaughn inspires Nets players using speech of John Lewis
Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu throws during practice LeMahieu not sure if he'll be ready for Opening Day
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search