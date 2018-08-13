Subway Series Game 3: Mets vs. Yankees

The Yankees and the Mets wrapped up the 2018 edition of the Subway Series on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at Yankee Stadium. The game was scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 22, but rain forced a postponement.

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil forces out Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner and attempts a double play during the third inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton grounds into a fielder's choice but allows Yankees catcher Austin Romine to score during the third inning against the Mets in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom follows through on his pitch against the Yankees during the third inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Mets designated hitter Jose Bautista is greeted at home plate by Mets center fielder Austin Jackson after his two-run home run against the Yankees during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts on the mound during the first inning against the New York Mets in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.

New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario rounds the bases on his solo home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.