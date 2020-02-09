1. JACOB deGROM

Mets, RHP

Last year, deGrom topped this list after winning his first Cy Young Award with an historically dominant performance. So there can’t be much debate about returning him to the Big Apple throne after winning back-to-back trophies, the 10th pitcher to accomplish the feat. We see no reason to think a three-peat can’t be on the horizon.

2. PETE ALONSO

Mets, 1B

And to think Alonso had to use spring training as an audition to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. Kudos to the Mets for letting him break camp with the team rather than bow to service-time considerations, and Alonso rewarded them by swatting 53 homers to edge Aaron Judge for the all-time rookie record. Toss in Home Run Derby champ and the Rookie of the Year trophy, and a star grows in Flushing.

3. DJ LeMAHIEU

Yankees, 2B

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After only one season in the Bronx, the man known as “Machine” already is considered one of the best free-agent signings in Yankees history (at a bargain $12M annually). He rose to team MVP status (and fourth in the AL overall) by hitting .327 with 27 homers and 102 RBIs while splitting time at first base, second and third. LeMahieu batted .389 with a 1.017 OPS with runners in scoring position. Hard to be more valuable than that.

4. AARON JUDGE

Yankees, OF

He’s been hindered by injuries the past two seasons, but we refuse to let that dim Judge’s megawatt profile too much. So he hit only 27 homers in 102 games a year ago. When healthy, Judge packs ferocious power along with stellar defense in rightfield, and he continues to maintain the biggest-star profile in pinstripes. We expect the performance to live up to that again in 2019.

5. GERRIT COLE

Yankees, RHP

Ok, so maybe this might be a little low for Cole, whom the Yankees paid $324 million to deliver a championship as soon as possible — and multiple times, as Hal Steinbrenner declared in December. Cole not only has the talent to make good on those lofty expectations but seems to have the right temperament. We just need to see him fulfill his Bronx destiny first before raising his ranking.

6. GLEYBER TORRES

Yankees, SS

Just 23, Torres has the look of a sage Bronx veteran and the skills of a player who should be enshrined in Monument Park someday. Torres slid over to shortstop for 77 games last season to fill in for the injured Didi Gregorius, and returning to his original position didn’t distract him at the plate as he swatted 38 homers. That was enough to convince the Yankees that he’ll be fine as the permanent replacement for the departed Didi.

7. GARY SANCHEZ

Yankees, C

Sanchez takes heat from time to time for his occasional defensive lapses and nagging injury history. But a catcher with the proven ability to crush 30-plus homers, and coming off 34 in 106 games last season? Yes, please. As long as Sanchez can stay healthy, he’s a virtual lock for a third All-Star appearance this season.

8. NOAH SYNDERGAARD

Mets, RHP

He was ranked as high as No. 3 on this list before the 2018 season. The ambitious predictions for Syndergaard always seem to wind up beyond his actual performance, either because of injury or a puzzling inconsistency. At 27, Syndergaard stands two seasons away from free agency, and the Mets tried to ease his mind heading into 2019 by saying months ago that he wouldn’t be traded this winter. There’s no excuses left.

9. GIANCARLO STANTON

Yankees, OF

Stanton was in jeopardy of not making this list after being limited to 18 games last season because of injuries. But no one in pinstripes has more to prove, and we’re talking about a slugger who hit 59 homers during his MVP season in 2017, his last with the Marlins. Stanton shrugged off a slow introduction to the Bronx to finish with 38 homers two years ago, and if the $325-million man can’t get back to that or more, he’ll wish he was back sleeping with the fishes in Miami.

10. JEFF McNEIL

Mets, 3B

A big part of McNeil’s appeal last season — aside from his fitting “Squirrel” nickname — was his versatility as he split time almost equally between rightfield, third base and second while hitting .318 with a .916 OPS. All that earned him his first All-Star nod, but he’s shaping up to be the Mets’ full-time third baseman this year. Still, it’s comforting for the Mets to know that McNeil is capable of filling in at numerous spots and doing damage at the plate regardless.