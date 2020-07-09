ESPN to produce multi-part 30 for 30 on 1986 Mets

The 1986 Mets are getting the special 30 for 30 treatment.

ESPN will produce a multi-part documentary on the Amazins' legendary World Series championship team, the network announced Thursday.

The project, which will air never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of the team, will be executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, Sal “Cousin Sal” Iacono, Kimmelot’s Scott Lonker, ITV’s Jordana Hochman and MLB’s Nick Trotta. Nick Davis, who directed “Ted Williams: ‘The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived’," will direct the project.

More details will be announced at a later date, the network said.

Earlier this year, ESPN aired "The Last Dance," a 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan and his last season with the Chicago Bulls.

The 1986 Mets, which had an eclectic group of players headlined by Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Lenny Dykstra, Ron Darling and more, defeated the Red Sox in seven games to win the franchise's second world championship.