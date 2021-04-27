ESPN Films’ documentary on the 1986 Mets will be called "Once Upon a Time in Queens" and premiere on ESPN and ESPN+ later this year.

The project was announced in July. On Tuesday, ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro revealed its name in an interview on CNBC.

The "30 for 30" film will be shown in four, one-hour parts and be directed and produced by Nick Davis. Jimmy Kimmel, Sal "Cousin Sal" Iacono, Scott Lonker and Nick Trotta are the executive producers. The documentary will premiere on ESPN+, then later will be shown on ESPN.

October will mark the 35th anniversary of the team’s second and still most recent World Series championship.

Among those featured will be manager Davey Johnson and players Wally Backman, Lenny Dykstra, Sid Fernandez, Dwight Gooden, Keith Hernandez, Roger McDowell, Kevin Mitchell, Bob Ojeda, Darryl Strawberry and Mookie Wilson.

Davis, an avid Mets fan, produced and directed a documentary on Ted Williams for PBS in 2018.