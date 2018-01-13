Despite the return of Jay Bruce and possible reunions with one or more others, this offseason will not represent a complete showing of the 2017 Mets, Part II. Addison Reed, a former and potential future Met, agreed to sign with the Twins, according to multiple reports.

Reed, traded to the Red Sox in a summer purge that also saw the Mets dispatch Bruce, had been seen as a possible addition for a Mets bullpen that has at least one opening, but he is said to have accepted a two-year, $16.75-million offer from the Twins. The official announcement is pending a physical, as is the Mets’ formal re-introduction of Bruce.

Speculation about Mets moves certainly has had a familiar ring to it. There has been talk that their hole in the infield could be filled by patching a relationship with Neil Walker, who could not reach agreement on an extension with the Mets and was dealt to the Brewers, and/or re-signing Jose Reyes, who was with the club all season (albeit more useful as a utility player than a regular).

On top of that, it was reported this past week by Ken Rosenthal of the MLB Network that the Mets have expressed interest in bringing back Lucas Duda. The club is far from sold on Dominic Smith’s ability to be the full-time first baseman, a role Smith inherited after Duda was traded to the Rays.

Early in the current free-agent process, Reed reportedly was seeking a three-year contract. The Mets decided to sign Anthony Swarzak for $14 million over two years, still keeping Reed on their radar. The pitcher became an emergency closer for the club last season, first when Jeurys Familia was serving a suspension for a domestic violence incident and later when Familia had surgery for a blood clot in his shoulder.

Reed, 29, enjoyed a career revival after the Mets acquired him from the Diamondbacks for Miller Diaz and Matt Koch in 2015. With a revamped delivery, he had a 1.17 earned run average in 17 games the remainder of that regular season and helped the club reach the World Series. Last season, he had 19 saves for the Mets and was effective as a setup man in Boston, with a career-best 0.926 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched).

While with the Red Sox in August, he reflected on the optimism that the Mets had brought to camp in Port St. Lucie six months earlier: “There wasn’t a person in the room that didn’t honestly, truly believe we were going to get to the World Series together this year.”

In a comment that now seems prescient, given the return of Bruce, he added, “There are guys that they really, really like, and if they can work things out with them, they can do what the Yankees did with [Aroldis] Chapman: trade you for prospects and then re-sign you.”

Among relief pitchers still available areTony Watson, Brian Duensing, Sergio Romo and Koji Uehara, none of whom ever has been on the Mets.