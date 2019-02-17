PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – The Mets have agreed to terms with infielder Adeiny Hechavarria on a minor-league deal with an invitation to big-league spring training, sources said.
If Hechavarria passes his physical scheduled for Monday, he is expected to start working out with the Mets Tuesday.
A veteran of seven major-league seasons, Hechavarria, 29, played for the Rays, Pirates and Yankees last season, hitting .247 with a .279 OBP and .345 slugging percentage.
Hechavarria is a glove-first shortstop who has also played some third and second. He has a .254/.290/.345 slash line in his career, most of which he spent with the Marlins (2013-17).
The Mets don’t have a true second shortstop on their projected roster behind Amed Rosario, though Jed Lowrie is penciled in as the backup.
With David Lennon
