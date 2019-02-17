TODAY'S PAPER
Adeiny Hechavarria agrees to terms with Mets, sources say

Adeiny Hechavarria looks on from the field during

Adeiny Hechavarria looks on from the field during the American League Wild Card workout day at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – The Mets have agreed to terms with infielder Adeiny Hechavarria on a minor-league deal with an invitation to big-league spring training, sources said.

If Hechavarria passes his physical scheduled for Monday, he is expected to start working out with the Mets Tuesday.

A veteran of seven major-league seasons, Hechavarria, 29, played for the Rays, Pirates and Yankees last season, hitting .247 with a .279 OBP and .345 slugging percentage.

Hechavarria is a glove-first shortstop who has also played some third and second. He has a .254/.290/.345 slash line in his career, most of which he spent with the Marlins (2013-17).

The Mets don’t have a true second shortstop on their projected roster behind Amed Rosario, though Jed Lowrie is penciled in as the backup.

With David Lennon

