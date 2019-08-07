Even though he’s slumping badly, Adeiny Hechavarria apparently will get more time at second base in the absence of Robinson Cano, manager Mickey Callaway said on Wednesday.

Hechavarria went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the Mets’ 7-2 victory over the Marlins. The veteran infielder, who is batting .204, is hitless in his last 20 at-bats and has two hits in his last 35.

But Callaway appreciates what he called Hechavarria’s “off-the-charts” defense and said he wants to give the former Yankee a chance to get on a roll, especially when the Mets start a groundball pitcher.

“I want to see what Hech can do when he gets going,” Callaway said before the game. “We put him in there consistently the last time Robbie was out and he performed really well. So I want to give him a little bit of an opportunity to do that. It might change on Friday. We’ll see.”

Callaway said he would also play Luis Guillorme and Jeff McNeil at second (when McNeil is not needed in the outfield). Cano is out indefinitely with a torn left hamstring.

Mickey’s quiet time

Callaway was asked if the Mets’ recent success has earned him more attention or praise around the city.

“I leave the field and go to my apartment and I don’t ever see anybody,” Callaway said. “So, no, not really. I eat every meal here and then go to sleep. I need to rest.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Extra bases

The Mets are offering $7 tickets to this weekend’s games against Washington in honor of Marcus Stroman’s homecoming. Stroman, who starts on Friday, wears No. 7. The tickets are available online only and are subject to availability . . . Michael Conforto passed David Wright on the all-time Citi Field home run list with the two he hit. Conforto has 51. Lucas Duda is first with 71.