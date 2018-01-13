TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 21° Good Evening
Clear 21° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets agree to deal with free-agent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, source says

Gonzalez has 311 career home runs but missed nearly half of the 2017 season due to injuries.

The Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez hits a solo home

The Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez hits a solo home run off Reds relief pitcher Jumbo Diaz on Aug. 22, 2016, in Cincinnati. Photo Credit: AP / John Minchillo

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

In their effort to add depth, experience and insurance, the Mets have reached an agreement to sign veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, pending a physical, an industry source said Saturday night.

Gonzalez became a free agent after he was traded from the Dodgers to the Braves in a salary-dumping deal then released by the latter club. He has been a star and pivotal part of teams through much of his 14-year career but was limited by injury to 71 games last season and was not part of the Dodgers’ run to Game 7 of the World Series.

The 35-year-old five-time all-star has been a Gold Glove winner and Silver Slugger recipient. He is a career .288 batter with 311 home runs, including .242 with only three home runs in 2017. His lifetime on-base-plus-slugging figure is .847.

With the Mets, he likely would not be called upon to be a pivotal player or even a regular. Rather, he would be available to replace or at least tutor Dominic Smith, whose first partial season with the Mets did not convince the club he is ready to be the everyday first baseman.

Newsday

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has coveredBrookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports.His assignments have includedthe Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Shamorie Ponds, left, who shot 15-for-28 and scored Shorthanded St. John’s keeps No. 1 Villanova close in loss
The Eagles' Jake Elliott, right, kicks a field Elliott’s 53-yard FG before halftime is déjà vu
Wizards guard John Wall and Nets forward DeMarre Nets make late run, but fall to Wizards in OT
Nets center Jahlil Okafor shoots over Hawks center Atkinson praises Okafor’s play vs. Hawks
Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers against the Astros deal for Cole, opening Darvish door for Yanks
Keith Jacson was the voice of college football Whoa, Nellie! Jackson’s banter made him a broadcast legend