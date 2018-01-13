In their effort to add depth, experience and insurance, the Mets have reached an agreement to sign veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, pending a physical, an industry source said Saturday night.

Gonzalez became a free agent after he was traded from the Dodgers to the Braves in a salary-dumping deal then released by the latter club. He has been a star and pivotal part of teams through much of his 14-year career but was limited by injury to 71 games last season and was not part of the Dodgers’ run to Game 7 of the World Series.

The 35-year-old five-time all-star has been a Gold Glove winner and Silver Slugger recipient. He is a career .288 batter with 311 home runs, including .242 with only three home runs in 2017. His lifetime on-base-plus-slugging figure is .847.

With the Mets, he likely would not be called upon to be a pivotal player or even a regular. Rather, he would be available to replace or at least tutor Dominic Smith, whose first partial season with the Mets did not convince the club he is ready to be the everyday first baseman.