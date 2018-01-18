Adrian Gonzalez, Mets finalize one-year deal

The Mets on Thursday announced the signing of first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to a one-year deal.

Gonzalez, 35, was available after being released by the Braves following a trade from the Dodgers. Gonzalez is owed $22.4 million this season, but the Mets are only responsible for the major-league minimum of $545,000.

Gonzalez is a five-time All-Star and was a premier lefthanded bat in his prime, but he played in only 71 games last season with the Dodgers because of back issues and hit .242 with three home runs and 30 RBIs.

Gonzalez will compete with Dominic Smith and Wilmer Flores for time at first base in spring training.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Gonzalez and Jay Bruce, the Mets designated pitchers Chasen Bradford and Kevin McGowan for assignment.

