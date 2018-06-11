The Mets have had enough of Adrian Gonzalez.

In a series of roster moves announced late Sunday night as the team headed to the airport for a 10-game road trip, the Mets released Gonzalez, the veteran first baseman batting .237, and called up first-base prospect Dominic Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas.

The Mets are also adding utility man Ty Kelly from Las Vegas and designated catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment.

The roster shakeup came less than an hour after the Mets snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the Yankees, 2-0, in a contest marked by the same trends that have bogged them down for weeks: tremendous starting pitching, weak hitting.

Gonzalez was hardly the reason for the poor offense, but he was a part of it. He was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Sunday, lowering his OPS to .672.