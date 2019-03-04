Al Leiter and John Franco have been hired as baseball operations advisors by the Mets, the team announced Monday.

Leiter, a former Met and Yankee pitcher, will be involved with scouting, player development and pitchers' mental preparation. He was in broadcasting after retiring in 2005, but stepped down before this season to spend more time with son, a top pitching prospect in high school.

“Al is one of the most memorable pitchers in club history and we are thrilled to welcome him back into the organization,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “Al’s passion for the game is infectious. His unique ability to communicate his knowledge to players, coaches and the front office will immediately make us better.”

Franco, a former closer and always a popular Met, will scout and assist pitchers. He also will continue as a club ambassador, a role he has had since 2010.

“John’s on and off field contributions to this franchise cannot be overstated,” Van Wagenen said. “Like Al, John is a winner. We are confident that both will be instrumental in reinforcing our winning culture and mindset.”