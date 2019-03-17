PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Periodically in the 13 years since Al Leiter retired as a pitcher — yes, it has been that long already — folks in his vast baseball network have inquired about his degree of happiness working various television jobs.

How was he? Was he enjoying TV? Did he have interest in anything else, like a job with a team? Those conversations never got very far.

“I’m great,” Leiter always told them. “I’m happy.”

And then Brodie Van Wagenen, newly hired by the Mets as general manager, called last fall. Leiter and Van Wagenen crossed paths toward the end of Leiter’s 19 seasons in the majors and remained friendly since, so when Van Wagenen got this gig, he gauged Leiter’s interest in joining him in some capacity.

The Mets, it turns out, were the only team for which Leiter wanted to work.

“Truthfully, I’ve been yearning to get back to where I spent seven great years,” Leiter said Sunday morning in the home dugout at First Data Field, in Mets camp for the first time since being formally hired as a baseball operations adviser this month. “I grew up a Mets fan [in New Jersey]. I lived the dream by getting a chance to, after [parts of 11] years in the big leagues, to get back to New York and play for the team I rooted for.

“I’ve been wanting to do something. There’s no other organization that would make sense. It’s no BS. I loved playing here. I had the majority of my success here. It’s the right thing. There’s no other option.”

The Mets never previously reached out to Leiter about rejoining the organization.

“There’s a direct correlation with Brodie being here and me being here,” Leiter said. “And of course with Jeff [Wilpon] saying yes.”

Leiter’s duties are fluid, but he will work with pitchers, mostly in the minors, with occasional scouting-type assignments. As much as Leiter hopes to impart wisdom on the Mets’ young arms, this will also be a learning experience for him. “My eyes are open,” he said. “My ears are open.”

Rejoining the Mets is a chance for him to explore his post-player, non-TV interests in the game. One passion Leiter hopes to pass along: an appreciation for — and love of — the mental side of the game. Leiter worked extensively with the late Harvey Dorfman, who literally wrote the books on baseball psychology, including “The Mental Game of Baseball: A Guide to Peak Performance.”

Dorfman’s work with major leaguers — including Sandy Alderson’s A's in the 1980s and the Marlins teams Leiter pitched for in the 1990s — led to the proliferation of the mental-skills staffs now common in the majors.

“I’m really into that,” Leiter said. “Not that I’m a psychologist, but when I finally figured it out, I had a pretty good mental game plan.

“I totally immersed myself in that world. And I got it. I got it. I knew what my job was. I can basically regurgitate [Dorfman’s] whole book and his whole mantra. Because it works. That interests me. Often, it’s not so much about your mechanics, but what are you thinking? It’s a scary spot to be sometimes when you’re pitching in front of a big crowd and you’re not 100 percent confident.”

Flexibility is as much a highlight of Leiter’s job as the fluidity. He’ll continue to work for MLB Network, though he quit his YES gig over the winter. And he’ll get to watch his son, righthander Jack Leiter, a Vanderbilt commit and an early-round MLB draft prospect, in his senior season for Delbarton in Morristown, New Jersey, this spring.

When Van Wagenen calls — this time with a request, not a question that leads to a job offer — Leiter will be ready and willing.

“It’s coming back to a place that was home,” Leiter said. “Whatever they want. And I’m excited about that. For me as a player, I never believed in a silver bullet. There wasn’t one way of doing it. It wasn’t cookie-cutter. It’s a conversation, it’s just another opinion. You surround yourself with people who have good ideas and let’s talk about it. That excites me.”