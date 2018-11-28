TODAY'S PAPER
Mets hire Allard Baird as VP of player development and scouting, source confirms

Julie Baird and Allard Baird attend Antonio Dominguez

Julie Baird and Allard Baird attend Antonio Dominguez de Haro Showcases Artwork At Four Seasons Hotel Miami During Art Basel 2015 on Dec. 3, 2015. Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt

By Newsday Staff
The Mets have hired Red Sox executive Allard Baird to be their vice president of player development and scouting, a source confirmed to Newsday's Anthony Rieber.

Baird, 57, was named as the Red Sox's vice president of player personnel in 2015. He joined the Red Sox in 2006 as a special assignment scout.

New Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen has been reshaping the front office this month. The Mets and J.P. Ricciardi, a special assistant to the general manager, "mutually agreed to part ways" earlier this month. Omar Minaya, a special advisor, is staying with the Mets, a source confirmed earlier this month. The Mets also hired Adam Guttridge as their first general manager of systematic development, an industry source confirmed on Tuesday.

