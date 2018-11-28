The Mets have hired Red Sox executive Allard Baird to be their vice president of player development and scouting, a source confirmed to Newsday's Anthony Rieber.

Baird, 57, was named as the Red Sox's vice president of player personnel in 2015. He joined the Red Sox in 2006 as a special assignment scout.

New Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen has been reshaping the front office this month. The Mets and J.P. Ricciardi, a special assistant to the general manager, "mutually agreed to part ways" earlier this month. Omar Minaya, a special advisor, is staying with the Mets, a source confirmed earlier this month. The Mets also hired Adam Guttridge as their first general manager of systematic development, an industry source confirmed on Tuesday.