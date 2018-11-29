It took a lot for Allard Baird to leave the Red Sox, a team he helped win three World Series, for a team that has won only two championships in its 57-year history. He even grew up in New Hampshire and has a New England accent to prove it.

But the Mets’ new vice president of player development and scouting said on Thursday that he was drawn by a chance to work with first-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, as well as roster building blocks that begin with starting pitching.

“I tell you, the leadership and the vision that Brodie has for this organization as a whole really played into this,” Baird said on a conference call with reporters, adding he was impressed with Van Wagenen’s knowledge of players below the major-league level and internationally.

“My belief in Brodie is why I’m here and excited to be here,” he said.

Baird knew Van Wagenen from working with him on players the latter represented in his agent days, most recently Shohei Ohtani. Like many in the sport, he initially was taken aback by the notion of an agent-to-GM transition.

“I have to admit, I took a step back, because I’m thinking, how is this going to work?” Baird said. After numerous conversations, he was on board with Van Wagenen’s vision. He also knew that he could serve as a resource to someone new to his role after having been in the Red Sox front office for 12 years, most recently as VP of player personnel.

It appears Baird’s duties will be varied in an increasingly crowded front office. “I’m going to be all over the map,” he said.

One task he referenced was finding “teachers” to help translate analytics to the field. “You definitely want more information,” he said. “The key here is to be able to take that information and break it down to fit the people that are using it.”

On Tuesday, the Mets hired Adam Guttridge, 33, as an assistant general manager in charge of analytics.

Baird, 57, had been living in south Florida but said he has moved to New York, where he long has maintained a small apartment.

He said he has known special assistant Omar Minaya for many years, adding, “Omar’s insight and connections, especially internationally, I think are second to none.”

Baird acknowledged needed improvements on offense and defense and in the bullpen. The starting rotation is an obvious strength. “You need impact starting pitching, and they have it here,” he said. “That was one of the attractive things.”

Before joining the Red Sox, Baird was GM of the Royals from 2000 to 2006.