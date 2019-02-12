PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Amed Rosario is feeling good about his season and the Mets’ chances this year, but as he took his first rounds of spring training batting practice Tuesday, something was different.

Jose Reyes, Rosario’s mentor the past two seasons, isn’t around. Instead, he is among baseball’s unemployed, still hoping for a contract.

“To be honest, it’s a little sad that he’s not here,” Rosario said through an interpreter. “But I’m just staying focused and keep doing the things that he taught me."

Rosario is looking to build on a strong finish to 2018, when he had a .284/.318/.413 slash line in August and September. He also stole 15 bases in 54 games in that span, nearly matching his career total of 16 in his first 146 games.

Still, too many strikeouts and too few walks are an issue.

“I feel very confident. I’ve been working hard and just hoping that health stays,” Rosario said. “I’m trying to become better defensively and trying to take control of the strike zone like I was last year. Pretty much everything.”

Notes & quotes: All 41 of the Mets’ pitchers and catchers checked in by Tuesday’s report date. They are scheduled for physicals Wednesday and their first official workout Thursday. … Among the arrivals to Mets camp Tuesday: Fred and Jeff Wilpon, plus Brandon Nimmo. … Wilson Ramos said spring training will be plenty of time to get to know a new pitching staff. When he signed in December he received a book of info on the Mets pitchers, which gave him a head start. “Catch bullpens, see how they like to throw,” Ramos said. “Communication is important for us, and that’s what I want to do today, tomorrow and this spring. I want to stay in communication with them and see how they like to throw.”