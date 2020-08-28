Ahead of the Mets’ biggest weekend of the season — five games in three days against the Yankees — they received a big boost Friday from players returning from the injured list: infielder Andres Gimenez, outfielder Jake Marisnick, righthander Michael Wacha and lefthander David Peterson.

Gimenez’s return after just three days suggests he was not the Mets player who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Players can be activated in fewer than the usual minimum of 10 days if they are on the IL for coronavirus reasons, such as coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

The other Mets player who went on the IL for undisclosed reasons on Tuesday was catcher Tomas Nido, who is still sidelined.

Manager Luis Rojas declined to provide an update on Nido’s condition. The Mets won’t acknowledge who tested positive for COVID-19, even though Nido is the only player absent without an injury.

“We’re just not going to talk about guys who are not on site,” he said. “But Gimmy is here, Gimmy’s ready to go.”

Marisnick, who started in centerfield in the first game of the doubleheader, missed a month with a strained left hamstring.

Wacha and Peterson were dealing with inflammation in their throwing shoulders. Wacha was to start Game 1 against the Yankees, Peterson Game 2.

To make room for those players on the active roster, righthander Corey Oswalt went on the IL (right biceps tendinitis), righthander Drew Smith was optioned to the alternate training site and outfielder Juan Lagares was designated for assignment.

Lagares, the longest-tenured Mets player before he became a free agent at the end of last season, joined the Mets on Tuesday but lasted only three days. He seemed to respond to getting cut via a post of three emojis on Instagram: a large clown face, plus a smaller laughing face and face-palm.

The Mets had not announced a countermove for Peterson, who was going to be officially activated between games.

The newest new guy

The Mets claimed outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the Pirates, assigning him to the alternate training site.

Heredia, 29, is a career .239/.317/.339 hitter in parts of five seasons, playing all three outfield spots.

Extra bases

Bench coach Hensley Meulens also returned to the Mets after missing three games. Third-base coach Gary DiSarcina remains absent . . . Catcher Patrick Mazeika was the 29th man for the doubleheader . . . In keeping with their new habit, the Mets did not name a starter for Saturday’s game as of Friday afternoon . . . The Mets added third-base prospects Brett Baty (the Mets’ first draft pick under Brodie Van Wagenen) and Mark Vientos to the 60-man player pool. They will work out at the alternate training site, MCU Park in Brooklyn.