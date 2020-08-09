In the Mets’ 4-2 win against the Marlins on Sunday, a new theme of the season emerged: Andres Gimenez is a National League Rookie of the Year candidate.

Starting at second base in place of the injured Robinson Cano, Gimenez was in the middle of everything — in the best way — in catalyzing three rallies, going 3-for-4 and scoring three runs.

With the season more than one-quarter over for the Mets (7-9), Gimenez is hitting .333 with an above-average .796 OPS.

Gimenez singled on a hard grounder up the middle in the third, sneaked a double down the rightfield in the fourth and bunted to the right side of the infield for another single in the sixth — spurring rallies all three times.

He also stole second in the third inning, giving him a team-high three steals, and made another heads-up defensive play, the kind that doesn’t show up in the box score: chasing down Eddy Alvarez’s sixth-inning grounder in medium-depth rightfield, after it skipped by first baseman Pete Alonso, to prevent Alvarez from advancing to second.

All in a day’s work for Gimenez, who before the game drew comparisons to another slick-fielding Venezuelan infielder: Omar Vizquel, an 11-time Gold Glover.

“The way that he moves to the ball, stays low — all those great things that you talk about when you’re fielding a ground ball — he possesses,” Mets infield coach Gary DiSarcina said. “I could watch that kid take ground balls all day long.”

Jacob deGrom, managing some sort of issue with one of his fingers, allowed two runs in five innings. He struck out six and walked two. Both runs scored with two out in the fifth when Jesus Aguilar launched a two-run homer to left. Both walks came when deGrom threw eight consecutive balls to begin the second.

After returning to the dugout at 98 pitches, deGrom kicked a trash can and headed down the tunnel, frustrated with a start that was below his standards (but would be more than acceptable for anybody else in the Mets’ rotation).

During his second-inning bout of wildness, deGrom drew a visit from manager Luis Rojas, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and head athletic trainer Brian Chicklo, who appeared be looking at deGrom’s finger. They talked again after the inning — and deGrom disappeared down the tunnel for a couple of minutes — but he was able to throw three more innings.

Edwin Diaz survived a scary eighth to extend his scoreless appearances streak to four. Eddy Alvarez nearly tied the game, but his hard batted ball went off the wall instead of over it. Diaz struck out Monte Harrison to strand two runners in scoring position.

Alvarez, a former Olympic speed skater, was 3-for-4 and picked up his first major-league hit in the second, when he sent a hard grounder to third base.