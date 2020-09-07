Andres Gimenez put on another dazzling defensive display on Monday in the Mets’ 9-8 loss to the Phillies at Citi Field.

Starting over Amed Rosario at shortstop for the fourth straight game, Gimenez was 2-for-4 and made several superb defensive plays — and another that might have been the best of all on a ball that went for a single.

First, Gimenez made a leaping catch to rob Phil Gosselin of a line-drive single in the third inning. Then, the 22-year-old rookie ranged to his left on a fourth-inning grounder, dove and popped up to throw out Rhys Hoskins.

In the fifth, Gimenez made a highlight-reel quality play that shouldn’t end up on the cutting room floor just because Jean Segura ended up with a single.

Segura hit a ball into the shortstop hole that ticked off the glove of third baseman J.D. Davis. It went right to Gimenez, who fired from the outfield grass to first to nearly nip Segura.

Gimenez shockingly let a ball go past his glove for a Segura single in the eighth, but he made up for it by ranging way over to the third-base line on a shift to throw out the next batter, Didi Gregorius, on a slow bouncer.

Gimenez also is batting .293.

Pete’s sake

Pete Alonso started at designated hitter for the sixth time in 10 games with Dom Smith starting at first base.

Alonso came into the season saying he wanted to improve his defense to the point in which he earns a Gold Glove. But Smith is the better defender; he made two outstanding plays at first on Monday.

Manager Luis Rojas said he has spoken to Alonso about his new glove-free role.

“The conversations are he wants to be out there on the field,” he said. “He wants to be out there. He’s pounding his glove, having fun with the guys, talking, chatting, and doing things that he does. Just having fun. He does it in the dugout. Yells at the guys and has his good ol’ fun. As a DH, we still have his energy.”

DiSarcina back

Third base coach Gary DiSarcina, who had been away since the Mets’ season temporarily paused because of two positive COVID-19 tests on Aug. 20, rejoined the club.