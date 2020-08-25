As they prepared for their Tuesday doubleheader against the Marlins, the Mets still had no new positive COVID-19 tests, manager Luis Rojas said.

But the club did have a series of roster moves to make as it returned from its coronavirus hiatus, including putting infielder Andres Gimenez and catcher Tomas Nido on the injured list — for undisclosed reasons, a Mets spokesman said.

Teams are not allowed to reveal the identities of those who test positive for the coronavirus unless that person gives permission. The Mets take that one step further and say they won’t discuss those who are not present.

Also absent for undisclosed reasons: bench coach Hensley Meulens and third-base coach Gary DiSarcina.

Sources said previously that one player and one coach tested positive last week. An additional four close contacts of those people remained in Miami until Monday.

“That’s about all the information. It’s an undisclosed reason,” Rojas said. “We said very early in camp that we’re not going to reveal why our players are not going to be on site, and it’s the same thing with the coaches — we are not going to reveal why the coaches are not on site. That’s what we’re going to keep it as, is undisclosed reasons.”

The Mets added outfielder Juan Lagares, who rejoined the organization on a minor-league deal last month, and catcher Patrick Mazeika, who is in the majors for the first time, to the 40-man and active rosters.

Catcher Ali Sanchez was called up as the 29th man for the doubleheader.

The missing coaches required a few shifts: Brian Schneider to bench coach and Tony DeFrancesco to third-base coach, as well as minor-league field coordinator Kevin Boles filling in as first-base coach.

DeGrom delayed

The Mets opted to have ace Jacob deGrom start Wednesday against the Marlins, not in Tuesday’s doubleheader. That means he will miss all six games against the Yankees in the next nine days (unless he pitches on short rest).

Rojas offered two reasons for that decision: 1) deGrom was not able to throw a bullpen session until Monday, and 2) the Mets wanted to keep the rest of the rotation on some semblance of a normal routine.

“Jake wants to throw all the time. He told me today, he could've gone today,” Rojas said. “But it's good that he gets that in-between-start routine that he does, his bullpen session, and then he's able to go two days after.”

Extra bases

The Mets’ rotation the rest of the week is to be decided. David Peterson (left shoulder inflammation) and Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) threw bullpen sessions and are candidates to return from the IL . . . Rojas said he would not use Steven Matz out of the bullpen Tuesday, suggesting he also is a starting option this week.