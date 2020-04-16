Add Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to the list of people who want to see baseball back sooner rather than later.

Cuomo called Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon on Wednesday and expressed just that: The return of baseball would benefit the country, which has had virtually every aspect of everyday life affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Maybe being able to watch favorite teams and players would help.

“Apparently, Major League Baseball would have to make a deal with the players. Because if you have no one in the stands, then the numbers are going to change, right? The economics are going to change,” Gov. Cuomo said in an interview with his brother, Chris Cuomo, on CNN. “But if Major League Baseball and the players could come to an agreement on how to adjust the economics for that reality, I think that would be a good thing. We have to start to move to normalcy and people have to start to see some hope and light.”

Through a Mets spokesman, Wilpon declined to comment.

MLB and the players’ union would have to agree on any unorthodox setup to salvage the 2020 season, whether it is the all-Arizona baseball bubble idea, the Arizona/Florida plan or another option. No matter the solution, it is highly unlikely that fans will be allowed into stadiums at least to start.

It’s probable — perhaps inevitable — that the owners ask the players to further reduce their salaries to help a season happen. Already, salaries this year will be prorated. So if there is a half-season, for example, Robinson Cano would be in line for $12 million instead of $24 million.

But commissioner Rob Manfred specifically has mentioned in multiple interviews this week that tickets and other gameday-related sales account for 40 percent of teams’ local revenue. The rest is money teams earn from selling the rights to broadcast their games. Some of that 40 percent could be made up in additional TV money — if, say, ESPN wanted to pay to broadcast additional games — but the bottom line is teams will not make as much money as they were expecting to this year.

With a massive chunk of money missing, owners would ask players to share in that pain by agreeing to lesser salaries.

Wilpon gave Cuomo an overview of that dynamic in their conversation Wednesday. Cuomo still wants to see baseball back, though.

“I said, why can’t we talk about a baseball season with nobody in the stands? Why can’t you play a game with the players?” Cuomo said. “I think it would be good for the country. I think it would be good for people to have something to watch and do to fight cabin fever — and it’s something that I’m going to pursue.”