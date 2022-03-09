TODAY'S PAPER
Andy Goldberg hired by Mets to be chief marketing officer

A general view of the national anthem before

A general view of the national anthem before Opening Day between the Mets and the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on  April 4, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
The Mets have a new executive vice president and chief marketing officer: Andy Goldberg, formerly a higher-up at American Express and General Electric.

Goldberg replaces David Newman, who will transition to a consultant role just a year after being rehired by the Mets, they announced Wednesday. He had been the executive vice president and chief marketing, content and communications officer.

Goldberg described himself as "a lifelong baseball fan" in the Mets’ news release. This is his first job with a team and his first time in sports industry in more than a decade.

"Andy is a very talented individual we are excited to have join the organization and provide great leadership and experience in growing our brand," team president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. "His experience leading creative and marketing teams for two Fortune 500 brands will be an instrumental part of helping grow the organization’s image."

With American Express, Goldberg served as the senior vice president of global brand content and platforms for almost three years. He was with GE from 2010-18, ascending to chief creative officer/chief brand officer.

"I understand how dedicated and passionate Mets fans are," Goldberg’s statement read in part. "I am incredibly excited to get to work and continue to promote and develop the Orange and Blue."

Alderson had brought back Newman, the club’s marketing/communications boss from 2005-18, a little over a year ago. Newman was identified in a report from The Athletic last April as a culprit in the Mets’ "toxic" workplace culture.

