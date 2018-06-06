It can’t get worse for the Mets after Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to the Orioles at Citi Field. Or can it?

Oh, right. The Yankees come to Flushing for the first round of the Subway Series on Friday night.

The Mets were swept in the two-game series by Baltimore, the team with the worst record in baseball. The Mets’ next three games will be against their crosstown rivals, who have one of the best records in baseball.

The Mets were five-hit by Dylan Bundy and two relievers. Zack Wheeler was their latest hard-luck starter as he got a no-decision despite throwing seven shutout innings.

Manny Machado’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly off Jeurys Familia drove in the game’s only run.

The Mets (27-32) have lost six in a row (eight in a row at home) and 11 of 13 overall.

More? The Mets have scored seven runs in 59 innings on this homestand. They have scored two runs in their last 39 innings.

The Mets, who didn’t get their first hit until the fifth inning in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat, were held hitless for the first three innings by Bundy (4-7). Asdrubal Cabrera led off the fourth by snapping an 0-for-16 skid with a double off the rightfield wall.

Cabrera was the first Met to make it to second base. And at second base he stayed until it was time for a teammate to bring him a glove for the top of the fifth as Michael Conforto and Todd Frazier hit flyouts and Todd Frazier popped out to Machado.

Wheeler had the Mets’ second hit, an infield single in the fifth. And the game was still scoreless in the seventh when the Mets loaded the bases on a two-out double by Kevin Plawecki, an intentional walk to Adrian Gonzalez and an unintentional walk to pinch hitter Jose Bautista.

Bundy geared it up for the next batter, striking out Amed Rosario on three pitches.

Bautista had pinch hit for Wheeler, who was out after 93 pitches. Wheeler allowed three hits, walked a batter, hit two and struck out five. In their last 18 games, Mets starters have a 2.36 ERA. The Mets are 5-13 in those games.

Familia (2-3) allowed an infield hit to pinch hitter Pedro Alvarez to open the eighth. It was a slow bouncer to the second- base position. But since Cabrera was shifted into short rightfield against the lefthanded power hitter, Rosario had to race all the way across the infield and watched the ball glance off the webbing of his glove before a futile and late throw to first.

Pinch runner Craig Gentry then stole second, moved to third on a one-out single by Adam Jones and scored on Machado’s sacrifice fly to deep center.

Brandon Nimmo led off the bottom of the eighth with a single against lefthander Richard Bleier. Cabrera attempted to bunt him to second, but he lined the ball back to Bleier, who caught it before it hit the grass. Bleier threw to first to double off Nimmo and Conforto struck out to end the inning.

Todd Frazier led off the ninth with a single off Orioles closer Brad Brach (10th save). Bruce made the first out on a 368-foot drive that was caught in front of the 370-foot sign in left-center. Plawecki popped out to right and Gonzalez grounded out to second baseman Jonathon Schoop in short rightfield to end the game.