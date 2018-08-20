If you need any further evidence that baseball is a weird, unpredictable game, consider Zack Wheeler’s start Monday night, one of the best in a months-long series of very good ones.

Before the Mets and Giants played into extra innings, Wheeler dominated. He lasted seven innings and fanned 10, his first double-digit strikeout game in four years and five days. But he also gave up a run in his outing’s waning moments.

It would be a stretch — wrong, even — to attribute that lone run to fatigue. San Francisco’s rally began with Brandon Crawford’s walk, the only one of Wheeler’s night, and a bloop single, struck poorly but perfectly by Brandon Belt over shortstop Amed Rosario onto the outfield grass. After Evan Longoria lined out to left, moving Crawford to within 90 feet of tying the score, Wheeler ramped his fastball up to 97.7 mph to strike out Steven Duggar swinging.

With Wheeler an out away from escaping the jam, Alen Hanson dinked another to left. His bloop, hit a little harder, a little taller and a little farther than Belt’s, had only a 9-percent chance of being a hit, according to MLB’s batted-ball data. But it landed fair down the leftfield line, two steps from Rosario and leftfielder Jack Reinheimer. RBI double. Tie score.

It was less a scar and more a beauty mark for Wheeler, who threw 113 pitches, tying his second-highest total in a game in his resurgent season. He lowered his ERA to 3.63, its lowest since April 17. In his past seven starts, Wheeler has a 1.93 ERA and 0.93 WHIP.

Manager Mickey Callaway likened Wheeler’s year to the 2014 season of Carlos Carrasco, one of Callaway’s success stories as the Indians’ pitching coach. Carrasco spent much of that season in the Cleveland bullpen but returned to the rotation in August and — having learned how to trust himself to attack hitters — dominated. In each of the four seasons since, Carrasco has had ERAs in the mid-3.00s.

When it comes to the improved version of Wheeler, Callaway has spoken frequently of that mental growth — paired with the obvious physical ability — that has allowed him to take a major step forward. Just like Carrasco.

“They both had to make the same exact adjustment in attacking hitters the right way and being fearless and not giving in and kind of owning the mound,” Callaway said. “That’s probably the best comparison there is between two people in the major leagues. They both can be dominant. We’ve seen them both be dominant at times.

“They’re exactly the same. Everything about them, their development, who they are as a pitcher. They both have probably the best stuff on each of their staffs.

“It’s maybe a good person for Zack to look at and know, hey, if I stick with these adjustments, I can be a really, really top-of-the-line consistent pitcher moving forward for years to come.”

Monday marked a return to form for Wheeler, who had little control of his pitches his last time out, when he managed to get through five innings and hold the Orioles to one run.

One of his offerings missing that day, his splitter, was back this time. A midseason addition to his repertoire, the splitter became Wheeler’s weapon of choice frequently early in the game, including getting Crawford striking out swinging twice.

“He’s got a lot of big outs with that thing,” pitching coach Dave Eiland said. “[One start recently], he came to me during the middle of the game and goes, ‘Thanks for showing me that splitter, because I got nothing else tonight.’ ”