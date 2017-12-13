TODAY'S PAPER
Sources: Mets, Anthony Swarzak agree to deal

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak delivers in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
After failing to land a pair of top relief targets Tuesday, the Mets made their first move in improving their bullpen Wednesday.

The Mets agreed to a deal with righthanded pitcher Anthony Swarzak on Wednesday, sources told Newsday’s Marc Carig. The deal is not yet official as Swarzak must pass his team physical.

Swarzak would join the Mets on a two-year, $14 million deal, sources said.

A journeyman, Swarzak made his MLB debut in 2009 and has pitched for the Twins, Indians, Yankees, White Sox and Brewers. He also spent much of the 2015 season with the Doosan Bears in South Korea.

Last season, Swarzak appeared in 29 games for Milwaukee, posting a 2.48 ERA with 39 strikeouts and just nine walks in 29 innings pitched.

Sticker shock played a role on Tuesday when the Mets missed out on relievers Bryan Shaw and Tommy Hunter, a pair of targets they had coveted on what has become a supercharged market for relievers.

Shaw had been linked to the Mets all offseason, partly because of his Indians ties with new manager Mickey Callaway. But the durable righthander reportedly signed a three-year deal worth $27 million with the Rockies.

With Marc Carig.

