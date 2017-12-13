After failing to land a pair of top relief targets Tuesday, the Mets made their first move in improving their bullpen Wednesday.

The Mets agreed to a deal with righthanded pitcher Anthony Swarzak on Wednesday, sources told Newsday’s Marc Carig. The deal is not yet official as Swarzak must pass his team physical.

Swarzak would join the Mets on a two-year, $14 million deal, sources said.

Anthony Swarzak is a good signing for the Mets. I hear it came together pretty quickly so they were able to adjust after getting outbid for Shaw and Hunter, two of their top targets. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) December 13, 2017 Clearly, Mets have more work to do. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) December 13, 2017 Evaluator says Swarzak was up to 97 at end of last year and touched low 90s with slider, with command of both. He joins Ramos, Familia and Blevins as bullpen anchors. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) December 13, 2017

A journeyman, Swarzak made his MLB debut in 2009 and has pitched for the Twins, Indians, Yankees, White Sox and Brewers. He also spent much of the 2015 season with the Doosan Bears in South Korea.

Last season, Swarzak appeared in 29 games for Milwaukee, posting a 2.48 ERA with 39 strikeouts and just nine walks in 29 innings pitched.

Sticker shock played a role on Tuesday when the Mets missed out on relievers Bryan Shaw and Tommy Hunter, a pair of targets they had coveted on what has become a supercharged market for relievers.

Shaw had been linked to the Mets all offseason, partly because of his Indians ties with new manager Mickey Callaway. But the durable righthander reportedly signed a three-year deal worth $27 million with the Rockies.

With Marc Carig.