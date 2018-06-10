TODAY'S PAPER
Asdrubal Cabrera leaves Subway Series game with injury

Mets’ second baseman exits after three innings.

Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera completes a double play in the fourth inning after forcing out Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner at Citi Field on Friday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday Staff
Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera left Sunday night’s Subway Series game at Citi Field after three innings with an apparent leg injury.

Cabrera appeared to reach for his left hamstring after grounding out in the first inning, but stayed in the game.

He exited after grounding out to second in the third inning of a scoreless game.

Jose Reyes replaced him.

