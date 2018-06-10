Asdrubal Cabrera leaves Subway Series game with injury
Mets’ second baseman exits after three innings.
Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera left Sunday night’s Subway Series game at Citi Field after three innings with an apparent leg injury.
Cabrera appeared to reach for his left hamstring after grounding out in the first inning, but stayed in the game.
He exited after grounding out to second in the third inning of a scoreless game.
Jose Reyes replaced him.
