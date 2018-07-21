As the Mets lost to the Yankees, 7-6, on Saturday, one of their best players had to watch from the clubhouse.

Asdrubal Cabrera, serving as the designated hitter for the day, was ejected in the fifth inning by third-base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. Frustrated after striking out on a check swing, Cabrera chucked his bat to the ground, drawing a quick hook from Wendelstedt.

That proved to be momentous. The Mets, down by two, loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth when Cabrera’s spot in the lineup came around again. Devin Mesoraco grounded into a double play.

Hitting coach Pat Roessler was also ejected, in the third by home-plate ump Larry Vanover for arguing balls and strikes.

Manager Mickey Callaway attributed those flashes of anger to the intensity of the Subway Series.

“They’re grown men,” Callaway said. “They had to say what they had to say and do what they had to do. I think they’re just fighting to try to win a game.”

Tebow injures hand

Outfielder Tim Tebow left Double-A Binghamton’s game Thursday after hurting his right hand on a swing, the Mets said. He is scheduled to see a hand specialist early next week.

Tebow has been playing well of late, including a .317/.348/.429 slash line since the start of June and hits in 13 of his past 14 games. He also doubled in the Eastern League All-Star Game this month.

Extra bases

Callaway said with Familia traded (to the A’s for two prospects), he prefers to use a closer-by-committee system based on matchups, as opposed to having one primary closer . . . Brandon Nimmo’s pair of hit-by-pitches Saturday set a new Mets single-season record with 15 on the year. Lucas Duda had held that mark, with 14 in 2015. Nimmo also moved into a tie for the major league lead with Miami’s Derek Dietrich . . . AJ Ramos, a month removed from season-ending shoulder surgery, was in good spirits in the Mets’ clubhouse Saturday morning. He was exciting to have abandoned his sling the day prior.