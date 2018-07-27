PITTSBURGH — The Mets will see plenty of Asdrubal Cabrera the rest of the season, but not in their own dugout.

The team announced before Friday night’s game against the Pirates the trade of Cabrera, their starting second baseman and a free agent at season’s end, to the Phillies for righthanded pitching prospect Franklyn Kilome. It’s their second trade of a pending free agent this month after shipping closer Jeurys Familia to the Athletics last weekend.

The Mets have 11 games remaining against the Phillies this season.

In trading Cabrera, the Mets lose their most consistent hitter this season and a veteran who played through several minor physical issues.

“Gritty, veteran guy that knows how to hit and is going to make all the plays. He has been very, very outstanding for our young guys,” manager Mickey Callaway said Friday afternoon, before the trade was completed. “You’re showing guys that it’s not easy to go out there and play every day and that you have to play through stuff and you have to grind it out and still be productive.

“Cabby is kind of an old-school guy that keeps on grinding it out and gets it done no matter how he is feeling.”

Cabrera, 32, turned out to be one of the Mets’ most productive free-agent signings under general manager Sandy Alderson. Initially signed to a two-year, $18.5-million deal after the 2015 season, Cabrera ended up with the Mets for a third year and another $8.5 million when the team picked up his option last offseason. In between, the Mets moved Cabrera off shortstop — last season to second and third, this year just third — and he briefly expressed a preference for a trade.

Cabrera averaged a .280/.343/.455 slash line, 18.5 homers, 60.5 RBIs and 138 games in 2016-17 before a big year this season, his best since 2011. Cabrera had a team-high 18 home runs and 58 RBIs this season and a .817 OPS.