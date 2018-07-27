PITTSBURGH — Add Austin Jackson to the Mets’ rotating cast of outfield characters.

The Mets brought in Jackson on a league-minimum contract Friday to replace Matt den Dekker in centerfield, a source said.

Jackson, like den Dekker, is strong defensively, though he should provide a bit more at the plate. In 59 games with the Giants this season, Jackson managed a .242 average with a .309 OBP and .295 slugging percentage before he was traded to and released by the Rangers this month.

Den Dekker, who will be designated for assignment when the transactions become official, went 0-for-18 with one RBI in eight games.

With the Rangers on the hook for the rest of Jackson’s two-year, $6 million deal with the Giants from last winter, the Mets will owe him only a pro-rated amount of the league minimum $545,000.

Jackson, 31, is a veteran of nine major-league seasons. The Mets are his ninth organization. The first was the Yankees, who drafted him in the eighth round in 2005, groomed him into a top-100 prospect, and traded him to the Tigers as part of a December 2009 three-team deal that brought Curtis Granderson to the Bronx.

Jackson has a career .274/.335/.399 slash line. Last year, with Cleveland, he slashed .318/.387/.482, his first year with above-average offense since 2013.

An outfield that started with five players competing for playing time at the outset of the season — Yoenis Cespedes, Jay Bruce, Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo and Juan Lagares, in that approximate order — has seen three of those players go down with injuries, including Lagares and Cespedes for the season. Jose Bautista, Dominic Smith, Phillip Evans, Ty Kelly and Kevin Kaczmarski have all played outfield since.